South African housing activist calls for integrated urban development approach at WUF13 [EXCLUSIVE]

19 May 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Housing must be treated as a central component of national development strategies rather than as a separate social issue, according to Rose Molokoane, who spoke during discussions at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku.

Speaking on sustainable urban development and housing accessibility to AzerNEWS, Molokoane stated that housing should receive the same strategic attention as transport, energy, healthcare, and education. According to her, housing delivery cannot be considered complete if essential social and public services are excluded from development plans.

She noted that integrated housing development is critical for creating sustainable communities and improving quality of life. In her view, access to healthcare, education, transport, and other public services must be incorporated into every housing strategy.

Addressing the issue of sustainability, Molokoane argued that cities cannot truly become sustainable while decent housing remains inaccessible to millions of people. She stressed that housing must be recognized as a right for everyone rather than a privilege available only to a limited number of citizens.

Molokoane also highlighted the importance of inclusive and practical government policies capable of bringing together communities, the private sector, public institutions, and multilateral organizations. She explained that sustainable housing solutions require cooperation and joint planning among all stakeholders.

According to her, meaningful progress can only be achieved when governments, communities, international organizations, and development partners work collectively toward shared goals. She concluded that collaboration and inclusive planning are essential for building constructive and sustainable housing systems for future generations.