Anar Guliyev: Housing is about dignity, security and opportunity

20 May 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Housing is about dignity, opportunity, security, and quality of life, according to Anar Guliyev, National Coordinator of WUF13 and Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, who addressed participants at the SPECA Forum held within the framework of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during the event, organized under the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), Guliyev emphasized the importance of creating inclusive, resilient, and sustainable cities for both present and future generations.

He highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic geographical position, noting that major transportation corridors connecting East and West pass through the country, further strengthening its role as a regional hub for connectivity and development.

“It is an honor for our capital to host this important dialogue on the future of housing and urban development,” Guliyev said. “The forum focuses on housing, urban development, and safe and resilient cities and communities, reminding us that housing is not merely about buildings and infrastructure.”

The remarks were delivered as part of discussions at WUF13, where policymakers, urban planners, and international experts are addressing global challenges related to sustainable urbanization, housing accessibility, and resilient communities.