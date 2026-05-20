UN-Habitat official: Resilient cities need preparedness and strong local capacity

20 May 2026 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Speaking at World Urban Forum 13, Aline Matta, Senior Program Management Officer, Head of UN-Habitat Liaison Office, Data and Innovation Section, highlighted the growing importance of local preparedness and innovation in helping cities respond to overlapping crises, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Matta, modern cities are increasingly facing multiple emergencies at the same time, including climate-related disasters, infrastructure disruptions, and pressure on essential public services such as hospitals and housing systems. She noted that many municipalities around the world are still struggling to address these complex urban challenges effectively.

"What does it take for a city to remain functional, responsive, and resilient when facing overlapping crises?" Matta asked at the panel discussion titled "WUF Academy - Policies, Papers and Bricks: Capacity Building for Crisis Preparedness and Response".

She emphasized that strengthening local capacity is one of the most important foundations for building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities. Preparedness, she explained, should not be limited to reacting after emergencies occur.

"Preparedness is not only about responding to emergencies once they happen," she said. "It is also about creating systems, partnerships, and knowledge that allow cities to anticipate risks."

Matta stressed that cities must focus on maintaining the continuity of essential services while protecting the most vulnerable groups during times of crisis. She also underlined the growing role of technology and data-driven governance in improving urban resilience.



Drawing on the experience of UN-Habitat and UNITAC’s work in Ukraine, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, she noted that digital tools and participatory governance models can significantly improve crisis response and long-term recovery planning.