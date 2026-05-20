WUF13 hosts int'l conference on inclusive anti-doping approaches for female athletes [PHOTOS]

20 May 2026 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An international conference on inclusive anti-doping approaches for women and girls athletes was held as part of "Baku Urban Week" at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports, citing AMADA.

Organized by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, the event focused on sharing international experience and discussing gender equality in sports, inclusivity, safe sporting environments, and modern anti-doping approaches.

The opening ceremony was addressed by Rector of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy Fuad Hajiyev; Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) Nigar Arpadarai; Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tahmina Taghi-zada; Head of the Substantive Content Department at the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company Jamila Ismayilzada, and Research Fellow at the London School of Economics Deen Sharp, who described promoting inclusive and gender-based approaches in sport as a key direction of modern sports policy.

Speakers highlighted the importance of cooperation between educational institutions, sports federations, and relevant institutions in building a healthy sporting environment. They added that expanding opportunities for women and girls in sport is essential for social development, while a gender-based approach remains both a social and institutional responsibility.

The conference continued with plenary sessions. The first plenary session focused on "An inclusive environment for female athletes: risk factors, health and educational approaches." Moderated by Tahmina Taghi-zade, the session featured speeches by Fuad Hajiyev, Elnur Mammadov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Nurlana Mammadzade, and Professor Mike Kallen of the University of Hertfordshire.

The second plenary session focused on "Gender-based anti-doping policy: inclusive governance and the effectiveness of institutional mechanisms", which was moderated by Rufat Efendiyev, AMADA Deputy Executive Director. Speakers included Tahmina Taghi-zade, Member of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Milli Majlis, Mushfig Jafarov, Responsible Officer of the Permanent Working Group of the State Commission for Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vasif Guliyev, and Paulina Kloskowska, Representative of the Marylebone Health Group (United Kingdom).

In conclusion, the organizers thanked all partners, speakers, and participants, expressing confidence that the discussions would help advance clean sport principles, gender equality, and a safe and secure sporting environment.