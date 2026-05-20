National Olympic Committee honors fair play advocates [PHOTOS]

20 May 2026 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An award ceremony dedicated to the 2025 results of the Fair Play Commission of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) has been held, bringing together officials, athletes, and sports representatives, AzerNEWS reports.

NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade noted that the Fair Play Commission began operating in 1998 at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev. He stressed that fairness is one of the most important principles in sport.

"Sport without fairness is not sport at all. Anti-doping regulations are also connected to this principle. One aspect of unfairness in sports is related to refereeing. Incorrect decisions by referees can undermine athletes' hard work and dedication. That is why special attention must be paid to fairness. Integrity is what makes sport beautiful. Without it, there can be no development," Chingiz Huseynzade said.

Chairman of the NOC Fair Play Commission Khazar Isayev highlighted the importance of being fair not only in life but also in sports, stressing the need for mutual respect among people.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation Konul Nurullayeva stated that sport is about much more than winning medals.

"Fairness, mutual respect, and humanism are equally important. Alongside athletes' professional qualities, their moral values and inner world should also be taken into consideration," she said.

Following the speeches, awards were presented in several categories. Hikmat Samadov received the "Physical Education and Sports Figure" award, while Paralympian Lamiya Valiyeva was honored as an "Athlete Committed to Fair Play Principles."

Wrestling coach Jabrail Hasanov was named "Fair Coach," and volleyball referee Fuad Aghayev received the "Fair Referee" award.

The "Promoter of Fair Play Principles" award was presented to ATV television employee Sanan Shafizada.

In addition, the "Olympic World" newspaper was recognized for its contribution to the Fair Play Movement.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events, including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019), were organized in Azerbaijan.