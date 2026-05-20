Civil societies play key role in shaping inclusive urban policies at WUF13, says NGO Forum Chief

20 May 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Speaking to AzerNEWS on the sidelines of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Ramil Isganderli, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, highlighted the growing role of NGOs and civil society organizations in urban governance, sustainable development, and decision-making processes.

According to Isganderli, the participation of NGOs and wider civil society actors at WUF13 is particularly important in promoting innovation and community-driven approaches to urban development.

“The role of NGOs and the wider civil society organizations in this process, in participation at the World Urban Forum, is very important in terms of providing the necessity for innovation and community-led actions driven by local communities, leaders, and civil society actors,” he stated.

He noted that the opening day of WUF13 was devoted to assembly meetings organized by UN-Habitat, where civil society representatives actively contributed to discussions on decision-making and urban policy.

“One of the meetings was dedicated exactly to the role of NGOs and civil society in decision-making,” Isganderli explained. “Through those assembly meetings, civil society actors proposed their suggestions and asked questions about how they could contribute.”

According to him, one of the most significant outcomes of these discussions is that the positions and recommendations of civil society organizations are expected to be reflected in the “Baku Call to Action” document, which will be adopted at the conclusion of WUF13.

“The most important conclusion was that the Baku Call to Action document will also reflect the position of civil society. That is a very important step in the participation of civil society in the decision-making process,” he emphasized.

Isganderli also pointed to the active role of NGOs within the Urban Expo area of the forum, particularly through dedicated NGO pavilions focusing on grassroots participation and sustainable urban development.

“The Global South NGO Platform has its own pavilion, where regional NGOs from the Global South, together with Azerbaijani NGOs, are conducting a series of events dedicated to inclusiveness, public participation at the grassroots level, and the role of NGOs in decision-making and sustainable development,” he said.

According to the Executive Director, the discussions also focus heavily on ensuring broader social inclusion within urban policymaking.

“They are discussing how young people, women, and people with disabilities should be included in decision-making processes. This is one of the key issues civil society is focusing on within the pavilions,” Isganderli added.

He noted that one of the NGO platforms is supported by Azerbaijan’s state agency responsible for NGO support, while the second pavilion hosts events organized by the Global South NGO Platform in cooperation with local and regional civil society organizations.