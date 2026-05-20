Decisions adopted at first official meeting of Global South Youth Platform

20 May 2026 23:36 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Important decisions regarding the activities, future priorities, and opportunities for international cooperation of the Global South Youth Platform were adopted during the platform’s first official meeting, held within the framework of the international conference titled “Global South Youth Platform: The Role of Youth in Urban Development During the Decolonisation Process”, organised by the Baku Initiative Group.

As part of the meeting, four new countries were admitted to the platform, increasing the total number of member states to 20. The new members include Bonaire, Saint Martin, Senegal, and Egypt. At the same time, further expansion of the platform is expected with the accession of additional countries in the future.

In their remarks, participants stressed the importance of establishing sustainable and effective cooperation among member states. It was also noted that the implementation of projects capable of delivering tangible results would become one of the platform’s main areas of activity. In this regard, the platform intends to ensure more effective participation by member states and overseas territories through practical and functional measures that take into account their interests and priorities.

In addition, priority areas and a future action plan for the next stage of the platform’s activities were determined. During the discussions, particular attention was devoted to strengthening cooperation mechanisms among young people from member states, as well as developing this cooperation at an institutional level.

The platform’s action plan also identified the expansion of cooperation with international organisations and civil society institutions as one of its principal priorities. It was noted that such cooperation would contribute to enhancing the platform’s international standing, broadening youth participation in international decision-making processes, and supporting the implementation of joint projects and initiatives.