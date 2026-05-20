Ismail Serageldin: Cultural heritage must remain part of living urban life

20 May 2026 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ismail Serageldin, founding director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina (BA), the new Library of Alexandria, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, said that historic cities should not be treated as frozen monuments, but as living urban environments where economic and social life continues to evolve, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Serageldin, historic urban areas differ fundamentally from modern city models built around rigid grids and large-scale transportation systems. He noted that the identity of historic cities is shaped by a unique combination of architecture, street design, mixed land use, and daily human activity.

"If you talk about urban character, what are we talking about?" he asked at the panel discussion titled "Rethinking Cultural Heritage and Inclusive Urban Regeneration."

Serageldin explained that preserving urban character involves protecting volumetric patterns, street alignments, the diversity of buildings from different historical periods, and active street life. These elements, he moted, create the cultural and social fabric that gives historic cities their identity.

At the same time, he stressed that preservation requires clear regulations and coordinated public action. Governments, he said, must limit activities that damage historic environments, including air pollution, waste, and uncontrolled urban development.

He also underlined the importance of conserving significant structures while encouraging broader participation in heritage protection from both local communities and international stakeholders.

According to Serageldin, the responsibility for preserving historic cities extends beyond governments alone. International organizations, tourists, local residents, property owners, and renters all play an important role in maintaining urban heritage.

"Inside the historic city, we have residents who are homeowners, and we have residents who are renters," he told.

A major part of his remarks focused on the economic and intangible value of cultural heritage. Serageldin added that heritage should not only be measured through direct economic returns such as tourism revenues, but also through long-term cultural, environmental, and social benefits.