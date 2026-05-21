39 families relocated to liberated village in Jabrayil

21 May 2026 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

As part of the Great Return initiative launched under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the resettlement of former internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories continues steadily, with another group of families returning to the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district.

AzerNEWS reports that 39 families comprising 165 people were relocated to Shukurbeyli village during the latest phase of the resettlement process. The returning residents had previously lived in temporary accommodations across various parts of the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

For many families, the return marks the end of decades of displacement and the beginning of a new chapter in their ancestral homeland. Residents returning to the village expressed gratitude for the state support provided throughout the process and thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention and care toward former displaced persons.

They also paid tribute to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldiers, and officers who participated in the liberation of the territories, while honoring the memory of those who lost their lives during the war.

Former internally displaced person Zarifa Mammadova described the return to her native village as one of the happiest moments of her life.

“Returning to one’s homeland is an unforgettable feeling for any person. It carries even greater meaning when you return to the village where you spent your childhood and school years,” she said.

Mammadova noted that she had once left the village as a school student and is now returning as a teacher.

“One of the happiest days of my life is returning to my native village as a teacher after leaving it years ago as a pupil. Working again in my own school fills me with pride and joy,” she added.

She emphasized that the return of former displaced persons is not only a personal source of happiness, but also a historic and emotional moment for thousands of Azerbaijanis who longed for their homeland for many years.

“These are unforgettable and proud days for everyone who was separated from their native land. People are finally returning to their villages, rebuilding their lives, and working on their ancestral soil once again,” Mammadova said, expressing gratitude to the country’s leadership and offering prayers for the martyrs while wishing veterans good health.

Another returning resident, Vusal Dunyamaliyev, also described the resettlement process as a deeply emotional experience.

“It is difficult to describe in words the work being carried out there because a completely new life awaits us in those lands,” he said.

Dunyamaliyev stressed that the revival of life in Karabakh and East Zangezur has become a source of hope for many Azerbaijanis.

“The return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands is the greatest happiness. The revival of life in East Zangezur and Karabakh inspires hope in everyone. I am confident that people will permanently live there and contribute to the further development of their homeland,” he added.

The Great Return program remains one of Azerbaijan’s largest post-conflict reconstruction and resettlement initiatives, aimed at restoring liberated territories and ensuring the sustainable return of former internally displaced persons after decades of displacement.