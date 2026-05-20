Azercell named “Best Local Brand” of Year at Baku Flames Festival [PHOTOS]

20 May 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The company received a Grand Prix and 10 awards at one of the region’s leading creative industry platforms

The “Baku Flames” International Festival of Creativity and Effectiveness has successfully concluded. Held on May 15–16, the festival convened representatives of international companies, creative industries, and media organizations from various countries around the world.

This year’s festival featured more than 300 projects from over 10 countries, including the United States, Estonia, Serbia, Latvia, Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. All submissions were evaluated by an international jury and globally recognized experts in creative communications and marketing.

Following the results of the festival, “Azercell Telecom” was named the “Best Local Brand” in the Azerbaijan category. In addition, the company’s “DigiMax” and “Offline Women” projects received one Grand Prix, 2 gold, and 2 bronze awards.

The “Offline Women” social project received the Grand Prix and a gold award in the “Social Impact Campaigns” category, as well as bronze awards in the “Purpose-Driven Strategy” and “Social Impact in PR” categories. The commercial for the “DigiMax” tariff plan received a gold award in the “Film Craft” category.

The “Offline Women” project also earned three silver and two additional bronze awards across international categories, making Azercell the only local brand recognized in these nominations.

It should be noted that the main goal of the oflaynqadinlar.az platform is to create a safe, accessible, and reliable information environment for women exposed to violence or considered at risk. Since the launch of the initiative, the platform has attracted more than 30,000 unique visitors.

Azercell also actively participated in the festival’s panel discussions. Sona Abbasova, Director of Corporate Communications at Azercell, spoke at a panel discussion titled “Is the Brand Working for the Face, or the Face for the Brand?” Moderated by tech blogger Farid Pardashunas, the discussion featured actor Azer Aydemir and singer Nigar Jamal and focused on the interaction between brands and brand ambassadors. The session explored the creation of mutual value within such partnerships, as well as modern approaches to building and developing these collaborations.

In addition, Nargiz Sailova, Head of Marketing Communications at Azercell, participated in the festival’s panel discussions and shared insights on next-generation creative approaches.