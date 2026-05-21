Azerbaijan and Eswatini sign mining cooperation agreement [PHOTOS]

21 May 2026 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Eswatini have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the mining sector and promoting the development of geological exploration and investment opportunities, AzerNEWS reports.

The agreement was signed on May 20 by AzerGold CJSC Chairman of the Board Zakir Ibrahimov on behalf of Azerbaijan and by His Royal Highness Prince Lonkhokhela, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy of Eswatini.

The memorandum covers a wide range of areas of cooperation, including mining industry development, geological exploration, technical collaboration, and investment initiatives, creating new opportunities for both countries.

Under the agreement, AzerGold CJSC and Eswatini’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy will cooperate in the exchange of geological, commercial, and regulatory information, geological exploration activities, laboratory testing, mineral resource assessment, and feasibility studies.

In addition, the parties will explore potential joint projects, investment models, and service agreements as part of the partnership framework. The memorandum also envisages the creation of joint working groups, reciprocal field visits, the exchange of information and expertise, the development of new business links, and the organisation of conferences, seminars, and other joint events.

Officials noted that the signed memorandum is expected to deepen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Eswatini while contributing to the development of a long-term partnership in the mining sector.