WUF13 panel stresses integration of cultural identity in city development [PHOTOS]

21 May 2026 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A special session titled "Rethinking Cultural Heritage and Inclusive Urban Regeneration" has been held in Baku as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.

The session focused on the growing role of cultural heritage in shaping sustainable and inclusive cities.

Participants discussed how heritage can serve as a key driver for improving housing conditions, strengthening community ties, and supporting more resilient urban futures.

Speaking during the session, Sabina Hajiyeva, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, highlighted Azerbaijan's long-standing efforts to preserve the historic district of Icherisheher.

She emphasised that maintaining its historical atmosphere remains a key priority and that every detail in such heritage environments must be carefully and sensitively evaluated.

Sabina Hajiyeva noted that each new era represents a distinct historical stage, making the protection of cultural spaces especially significant in the context of modern urban development.

She also spoke about large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, where new villages and settlements are being built, and modern infrastructure is being developed.

These projects are designed to ensure comfortable living conditions for residents, with the needs of the local population placed at the centre of planning. She stressed the importance of social adaptation and community acceptance in the transformation process.

Sabina Hajiyeva underlined that the main objective is to maintain a balance between preserving historical heritage and ensuring modern development, so that cultural identity and urban progress advance in harmony.