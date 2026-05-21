Foreign journalists explore Baku's heritage as part of WUF13 Program [PHOTOS]

21 May 2026 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A media tour of Baku's cultural and historical landmarks was organised for foreign media representatives visiting the country for the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), aiming to present Azerbaijan's development strategies and achievements in sustainable urban planning to the international community, AzerNEWS reports.

The tour was jointly organised by the Media Development Agency and the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

The 13th World Urban Forum is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17–22, 2026.

The main theme of the forum is "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," highlighting the urgent need to address the global housing crisis and to position housing as a driver of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable urban development.

WUF13 is providing a platform for participants to discuss sustainable urbanisation, share successful experiences from around the world, and foster partnerships to implement solutions in cities of all sizes.

The forum is engaging governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society in promoting urban policies that are inclusive, resilient, and forward-looking.

In addition to formal sessions, WUF13 is featuring exhibitions, workshops, and public events designed to raise awareness about urban development issues, encourage citizen engagement, and showcase innovative projects.