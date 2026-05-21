SpaceX officially kicks off IPO process, targeting record valuation

21 May 2026 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

SpaceX has formally initiated its long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), marking a major milestone for Elon Musk’s aerospace company, AzerNEWS reports.

Citing The Wall Street Journal, the company has completed its S-1 registration filing and is preparing to go public on June 12.

The company is aiming to raise $80 billion or more through the offering. Market projections suggest that SpaceX could ultimately achieve a valuation exceeding $1.5 trillion, placing it among the most valuable companies in history.

According to the IPO filing, SpaceX has outlined new details regarding its financial structure, ownership model, and long-term growth strategy. The company estimates its total addressable market at $28.5 trillion, driven by multiple high-growth sectors. Of this figure, $370 billion is attributed to space-related solutions, $1.6 trillion to connectivity services, and a dominant $26.5 trillion to artificial intelligence.

The filing also highlights key risk factors, notably the company’s heavy reliance on Elon Musk’s leadership. It warns that Musk’s involvement in other ventures, including Tesla, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, could pose operational risks due to divided attention.

Analysts say investor interest is not limited to rocket launches, but extends to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet network and its long-term positioning in artificial intelligence.

If the IPO succeeds, Musk’s stake in SpaceX could exceed 40 percent, potentially boosting his net worth to unprecedented levels and fueling speculation that he could become the world’s first trillionaire.