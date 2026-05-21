President of France makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, AzerNEWS reports.
This information was shared on the official X social media account of the President of Azerbaijan.
The post reads: “Today, I received a phone call from President Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron). During the phone conversation, we reviewed issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan–France bilateral relations and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.
We also discussed regional and global developments.”
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