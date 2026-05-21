ABB distributes 200 million manats in dividends to shareholders

21 May 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

ABB shareholders’ dividend payments from the bank’s 2025 profits have been completed, the bank announced, AzerNEWS reports. At the General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2026, it was decided that a total of...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!