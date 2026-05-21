Former Bosnian president highlights role of global institutions in housing recovery

21 May 2026 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Speaking during the panel “Advancing Housing through Multilateralism: From Global Commitments to Global Impact” at the Azerbaijan Pavilion within the framework of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic highlighted the critical role multilateral institutions played in the post-war reconstruction of Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly in restoring housing infrastructure after the devastating conflict of the 1990s, AzerNEWS reports.

Ivanic noted that nearly 40 percent of houses in the country were either heavily damaged or completely destroyed during the war, creating an enormous humanitarian and reconstruction challenge.

“Almost every second house was seriously damaged or destroyed completely. So there were huge needs,” he said.

According to him, institutions such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank played a decisive role in supporting rebuilding efforts and helping provide housing for affected populations.

At the same time, Ivanic stressed that international multilateral organizations were important not only because of financial assistance, but also because of the pressure they placed on local political actors to prioritize housing reconstruction.

“If it were left only to local politicians, the decisions could have been very different,” he stated.

He explained that external pressure from international institutions helped ensure that rebuilding homes for citizens became a higher priority than other political or military interests.

“Some local actors could perhaps say it is better to rebuild army barracks rather than people’s homes. But this pressure changed priorities, and in the end, that was positive,” Ivanic noted.

Addressing broader debates surrounding the effectiveness of multilateral institutions, the former Bosnian president rejected the idea that such organizations are losing relevance.

“A lot of people believe multilateral institutions are in crisis. I disagree with that, at least partially,” he said.

According to Ivanic, while some political multilateral structures may face challenges, specialized international organizations continue to function effectively and remain indispensable for global development and humanitarian cooperation.

“I cannot imagine a world without UNESCO or without the World Health Organization. These institutions are very efficient and very important,” he emphasized.

Speaking about housing and reconstruction specifically, Ivanic argued that international financial institutions continue to play a vital role in supporting long-term development goals around the world.

He particularly highlighted the importance of the World Bank, calling it one of the most significant institutions capable of helping countries address housing and infrastructure challenges.

“My message is that countries should contribute more funding to institutions such as the World Bank, because they are among the most important financial institutions helping us achieve the goals we want to achieve,” he concluded.