Azerbaijan launches 'Heritage Friend' volunteer program for youth

21 May 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Culture Ministry's State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage has announced enrollment for the "Heritage Friend" volunteer program, AzerNEWS reports.

The main purpose of the "Heritage Friend" volunteer program is to encourage young people to actively participate in the protection and promotion of cultural heritage, support the development of their knowledge and skills in this field, and contribute to increasing public interest in cultural heritage.

The program will be organized in more than 140 institutions across all regions of the country, including the State Service's structural divisions in Baku and the regions, subordinate institutions, as well as reserves and museums.

Volunteers will take part in various activities related to the protection of cultural heritage sites, organization of awareness campaigns, conducting research, providing organizational support, and other related processes.

Special training sessions will be organized for volunteers during the program, with support provided to enhance their professional knowledge and skills.

The volunteers involved in the "Heritage Friend" initiative will become part of the planned unified "Heritage Friend" network. This network aims to create a collaborative ecosystem in the field of cultural heritage protection involving various state institutions, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

Selection of volunteers for the "Heritage Friend" program, which serves as a new development platform for young people wishing to contribute to the preservation of cultural heritage, will be conducted through interviews.

During the interview process, candidates will be evaluated based on their interest in cultural heritage, initiative, efficiency, foreign language skills, communication abilities, proficiency in office programs, and teamwork skills.

Young people aged 18 to 35 who wish to become "Heritage Friend" volunteers can send their CVs and motivation letters to [email protected].

All young people interested in contributing to the protection of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and gaining new experience in this field are invited to join the "Heritage Friend" program.