Italians' purchasing power has dropped 8.6% since 2019 says Istat
Although contract wages increased in real terms for the second consecutive year in 2025, Italian people's purchasing power is still 8.6% lower than it was in 2019, Istat said in its annual report on Thursday, AzerNEWS reports, citing ANSA.
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