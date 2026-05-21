Goldman Sachs warns global oil inventories falling at record pace

21 May 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

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Global crude oil and petroleum product inventories are shrinking at a record pace this month as the ongoing war in the Middle East continues to disrupt energy markets, according to global investment bank Goldman Sachs, AzerNEWS reports. Global oil inventories declined by a staggering...

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