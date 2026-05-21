We are keen to follow Azerbaijan’s rebuilding experience - Palestinian delegate

21 May 2026 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

As discussions continue at the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, representatives from across the globe are using the platform to exchange experiences on sustainable urban development, post-conflict reconstruction and resilient city planning.

Talking to AzerNEWS, Walid Abualhalawa, a representative of the Palestinian Ministry of Local Government (MoLG), emphasized the importance of international cooperation and knowledge sharing in addressing urban challenges faced by conflict-affected societies.

“As a Palestinian delegation, we are here also to show our case and our experience within the urban agenda,” he said. “Despite the political and financial challenges we face back home, we came here with our regional urban agenda and in line with the national urban agenda.”

According to Abualhalawa, forums such as WUF13 create opportunities not only for diplomatic engagement, but also for practical cooperation and implementation of urban solutions.

“The World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan is a good hub for people from all over the world to come together, share experiences, exchange knowledge and learn lessons that can later be implemented back home,” he noted.

He stressed that global and regional crises have made urban resilience and crisis management increasingly important for governments and local authorities worldwide.

“One of the most important issues is crisis management. We have to think together as a team about how to ensure services are delivered to citizens and how national and local planning can remain aligned with the vision of smart and resilient cities,” he stated.

Palestinian delegate also praised Azerbaijan’s role as host of WUF13 and highlighted the country’s growing international profile in urban development and sustainable planning.

“I think Azerbaijan has a good vision and already has a strong position. The organization and implementation of WUF13 has been very well prepared,” he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s urban development experience, especially in housing and infrastructure, has attracted significant attention from participants and professionals attending the forum.

“We count on Azerbaijan’s experience and knowledge so it can be replicated and shared in other places back home,” he said. “The country’s experience in housing, service delivery and equal access to shelter is important for the whole world.”

Abualhalawa further noted that Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts offer valuable lessons for countries facing similar challenges.

“Azerbaijan is now in an advanced position where its experience is very interesting for all of us, especially for engineers and planners,” he stated.

Speaking about rebuilding conflict-affected areas, the Palestinian representative stressed the importance of acting quickly to restore stability and normal life for displaced populations.

“Stability is very important, and reconstruction should begin immediately. We cannot afford further delays because many people remain homeless or displaced,” he said.

Referring to Azerbaijan’s restoration efforts in the liberated territories, Abualhalawa added that the country’s approach demonstrates how reconstruction can combine political, technical and financial coordination.

“Seeing Azerbaijan’s rebuilding experience and how people are returning is something we are keen to follow and learn from for implementation in other regions,” he concluded.