'Neftchi' wins Azerbaijan Futsal Cup after 5-3 victory over 'Araz-Nakhchivan'

22 May 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

"Neftchi" Sports Club has won the Azerbaijan Futsal Cup by defeating "Araz-Nakhchivan" 5–3 in the final, AzerNEWS reports.

The final match featured "Araz-Nakhchivan" and "Neftchi" Sports Club.

Before the game, Elchin Samadli, a member of the AFFA Referees Committee and an international futsal referee inspector, was presented with a commemorative gift on the occasion of his 55th birthday. The gift was handed over by Rahim Hasanov, chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee.

Following the match, an award ceremony was held. The referees and referee inspector received diplomas, while Markus Vinisius was named the best futsal player of the match and awarded a commemorative gift.

Players of "Araz-Nakhchivan" and "Neftchi" received silver and gold medals respectively, and the Azerbaijan Cup was presented to the champions.

The Azerbaijan Futsal Cup is one of the main futsal competitions in Azerbaijan and is organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan. The tournament is held annually and features clubs from different futsal divisions across the country. Teams compete in knockout rounds, with the winner receiving the national cup trophy.

Established in 1994, the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation marks the start of structured futsal in the country with the establishment of its premier league.

The federation is a member of UEFA and FIFA, participating in international competitions like the UEFA Futsal Champions League and the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The Azerbaijan national futsal team has officially participated in competitions since 1995.

The team made its debut in the final stage of the European Championship in 2010 and in the decisive stage of the World Championship in 2016.

In 2010, Azerbaijan finished fourth at the European Championship. Since then, the team has participated in the final stages of continental championships in 2012 (group stage), 2014 (group stage), 2016 (quarterfinals), 2018 (quarterfinals), and 2022 (group stage).

At the club level, the highest achievement has been by "Araz-Nakhchivan" Futsal Club.

The team won UEFA Cup bronze medals in 2010 and 2014.