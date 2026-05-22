Ambassador: Azerbaijan sets strong example at WUF13 as Mexico looks ahead to hosting forum [EXCLUSIVE]

22 May 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

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María Victoria Romero Caballero praised Azerbaijan’s organization of World Urban Forum 13, describing the event as an important global platform for addressing housing challenges and urban development issues.

Speaking to AzerNEWS on the sidelines of the closing ceremony, the ambassador said the forum’s theme, housing for people, remains one of the key priorities of the Mexican government.

“Well, the theme of the forum is very, very important, housing for people and it's one of the priorities of the Mexican government and we share that with Azerbaijan,” she stated.

Romero Caballero noted that Azerbaijan once again demonstrated its strong experience in hosting major international events.

“Azerbaijan has a lot of experience in international events and seeing that once again they did it is very encouraging because this issue is important,” she said.

According to the ambassador, bringing together representatives from numerous countries to discuss housing in all its dimensions made the forum particularly valuable.

“Having, as I said, here many, many countries talking about the specific theme, housing, and in all the varieties it's very important,” she noted.

She also stressed that Mexico would study Azerbaijan’s experience ahead of the next World Urban Forum, which will be hosted by Mexico.

“Particularly in Mexico we will be with the notes of how things were done in Azerbaijan,” Romero Caballero said.

“We will try to collaborate with the Azerbaijani government in making sure that WUF14 will be as successful as this closing forum,” she added.