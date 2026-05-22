China highlights AI-driven smart city model to tackle urban challenges

22 May 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Ying Sheng, Country Manager of the UN-Habitat China Office, emphasized the growing role of artificial intelligence and smart city technologies in addressing climate challenges and housing shortages, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Ying Sheng, China is increasingly integrating AI applications into urban development strategies in order to improve efficiency while reducing the use of resources.

"In China, we are using many AI applications," he said. "We have a slogan: less is better for all."

He explained that the main idea behind smart urban innovation is to create a higher quality of life while consuming fewer resources.

"That means using fewer resources but creating a better life," Ying Sheng noted.

He said China has already launched numerous pilot smart city projects and developed advanced digital urban solutions that could contribute to international cooperation and knowledge exchange.

According to him, smart cities are not only about technology, but also about improving urban efficiency, sustainability, and resource management.

Ying Sheng also stressed the importance of cooperation between countries in identifying urban challenges and adapting technological solutions to local needs.

"For different countries, we can exchange what the needs are and explore how to connect solutions with those needs," he added.