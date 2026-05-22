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Friday, May 22, 2026

Azerbaijan’s copper concentrate production surges for Q1 of year

22 May 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s copper concentrate production surges for Q1 of year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan produced 9,013.2 tons of copper concentrate during the January–April period of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing State Statistics Committee. The Committee noted that the figure represents a...

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