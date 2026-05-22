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Friday, May 22, 2026

WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held [PHOTOS]

22 May 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)
WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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The WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and the United Nations was held on May 22 at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.

The flag-lowering ceremony symbolizes the official closing of the session.

It should be noted that WUF13, held from May 17 to 22 under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” brought together more than 57,000 participants from 176 countries, including heads of state and government, ministers, mayors, business representatives, academics, and civil society representatives.

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WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
WUF13 Flag lowering ceremony of Azerbaijan and United Nations held [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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