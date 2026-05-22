Greenland protests outside US consulate

22 May 2026 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hundreds of Greenlanders gathered outside a newly opened U.S. consulate in the capital, Nuuk, on Friday to protest against former U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in expanding American influence over the island, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

The demonstration followed a week in which Trump’s special envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, made his first visit to the territory, which remains a self-governing part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“Our government has already made it clear to Donald Trump and his administration that Greenland is not for sale,” said Aqqalukkuluk Fontain, one of the organizers of the protest.

The opening of the new consulate and Landry’s visit come amid ongoing diplomatic tensions following earlier U.S. remarks about gaining control of the island due to national security concerns in the Arctic region.

A crowd of several hundred people marched through the streets of Nuuk chanting “Greenland is for Greenlanders,” before gathering in silence and turning their backs toward the consulate building as a symbolic gesture.

“Our message is directed not only at the American government but also at the world,” Fontain, 37, told the BBC. “In a democratic world, ‘no’ means no.”

Another protester, Inge Bisgaard, said Landry’s visit felt disrespectful. “It’s important to show that this is not acceptable,” she said.

“We feel a renewed sense of concern from the United States. People were just beginning to move past earlier tensions when discussions about Greenland resurfaced again,” she added, referring to Trump’s previous statements about the U.S. potentially “owning” Greenland.

Interestingly, analysts note that Greenland’s growing geopolitical importance is linked to melting Arctic ice, which is opening new shipping routes and revealing valuable mineral and energy resources. This has made the island a strategic focus for both the United States and other global powers, significantly increasing international attention on its political future.