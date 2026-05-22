Uzbekistan awards Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade for cultural and educational cooperation [PHOTOS]

22 May 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Cultural and Educational Center "Ziyoli Avlod" under the Uzbekistan Culture Ministry has awarded Director of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Culture of Uzbekistan, and Honorary Professor of the State Institute of Arts and Culture of Uzbekistan Sahib Pashazade for his contributions to bilateral cultural and educational cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

Within the framework of the international forum "Music Education: Towards a Unified Global Platform," Sahib Pashazade delivered a masterclass and performed a solo concert at the Academic Theater of the State Institute of Arts and Culture of Uzbekistan.

During the award ceremony, the director of the Cultural and Educational Center, Anvar Khodjinazarov, presented the tar player with the medal "ZIYOLI AVLOD – MILLAT IFTIXORI," after which the two sides discussed expanding cooperation and signing a memorandum. Expressing gratitude for the high honor and attention to his work, Sahib Pashazade invited Anvar Khodjinazarov to visit Azerbaijan to become more closely acquainted with the activities of the International Mugham Center.

The masterclass and solo concert held as part of the international forum received wide appreciation from lovers of national music, with particular interest in the performer’s mastery of the tar. Guests of the event included Rector Nodirbek Sayfullayev, participants of the international scientific-practical conference, and members of the academic staff.

At the opening of the event, Rector Nodirbek Sayfullayev emphasized that the concert was a vivid expression of friendship, brotherhood, and shared cultural values that have long united the Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples. He also noted that similarities in national musical traditions, especially between mugham and makom arts, form a strong foundation for mutual understanding between the two countries.

In response, Sahib Pashazade thanked the university leadership and staff for their warm reception and attention. He highlighted that the historical friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is being further strengthened through cultural dialogue, and that such events contribute to deeper creative exchange and closer relations between the two nations.

During the masterclass, the tar performer spoke about the academic school of tar performance, its artistic possibilities, and techniques such as mizrab use and mugham phrasing, demonstrating examples in practice. After the masterclass, he performed a solo concert accompanied by the Uzbek Folk Instruments Orchestra conducted by Javokhir Turatov.

The program included works such as "Rondoletto" by Sardar Farajov, "Oxu, tar" by Said Rustamov, "Qaytağı" and "Darixma" by Tofig Guliyev, "Bagchakurd" by Adil Geray, "Chahargah Rhapsody" by Hasan Rzayev, as well as the piece "Andijan Polka," specially performed for Uzbek audiences.

The masterful performance and artistry of Sahib Pashazade were met with enthusiastic applause. After the concert, the university administration expressed their gratitude and presented him with commemorative gifts and a certificate.

The evening, filled with music and warm emotions, brought together students, professors, and guests, creating a heartfelt atmosphere and further strengthening cultural ties between the two peoples.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.