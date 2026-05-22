Electric vehicle sales rising globally

22 May 2026 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA), global sales of electric vehicles are expected to reach 23 million units by 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

This would account for roughly 30% of total global car sales, marking a significant shift toward electrification in the automotive industry.

In 2025, electric vehicle sales grew by about 20%, surpassing 20 million units worldwide. As a result, approximately one in every four new cars sold globally is now electric.

Chinese manufacturers continue to dominate the market, accounting for around 60% of global EV sales. In comparison, European and North American producers together make up roughly 15%. Overall, about a quarter of all electric vehicles produced worldwide are manufactured in China.

The IEA also projects that the global electric vehicle fleet could expand dramatically in the coming decade — rising from around 80 million today to more than 510 million by 2035.

Interestingly, analysts note that this rapid growth is not only driven by environmental policies, but also by falling battery costs and the expansion of charging infrastructure. In some countries, electric cars are already becoming cheaper to own over their lifetime than traditional gasoline vehicles, even without subsidies — a turning point that could accelerate adoption even further.