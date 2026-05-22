Heatwave forecast for Britain France and Spain

22 May 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the coming week, Europe is expected to experience its first major summer heatwave, with temperatures forecast to reach monthly record highs in the United Kingdom, France, and Spain, AzerNEWS reports.

According to meteorologists and current weather models, a persistent high-pressure system (anticyclone) will trap warm air over the region, pushing temperatures up to 11°C above seasonal averages.

In the United Kingdom, London could see daytime highs of around 32°C on Sunday, making it one of the hottest days of the year so far.

France’s national meteorological service, Météo-France, warns that climate change is making heatwaves both more frequent and more likely to occur outside the traditional peak summer months. In the coming days, temperatures are expected to reach 31°C in Paris and up to 35°C in parts of the southwest.

Meanwhile, Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET forecasts the most intense heat in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir river valleys, where temperatures could climb as high as 38°C.

Interestingly, experts note that such early-season heatwaves are becoming increasingly common across Europe, and some climate studies suggest that similar events that used to occur once every 50 years may now happen every 5–10 years. This is also putting pressure on cities to adapt faster, with measures like “cool roofs,” expanded green spaces, and heat warning systems becoming more widespread.