Medvedev warns Armenia over EU integration course

23 May 2026 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has criticized the Armenian government’s policy of strengthening ties with the European Union while seeking to retain the advantages of membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), AzerNEWS reports.

In a post published on his channel on the "Max" platform, Medvedev stated that "those who try to sit between two chairs risk falling painfully."

"A certain man nicknamed Nikol intends to do in the near future. He is persistently dragging his superpower into the European Union while at the same time trying to preserve all the benefits of participation in the EAEU," Medvedev wrote, referring to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Russian politician also argued that it is obvious to everyone that "once the country switches to European gas prices, the population will drive this man away."

He further stressed that if Armenia continues its course toward closer integration with the European Union, it will not be able to remain a member of the EAEU. In that case, Medvedev noted, Armenia would have to pay European-level prices for Russian gas.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has increasingly faced criticism both domestically and abroad over his recent political behavior and rhetoric during the ongoing election campaign period. A number of controversial public appearances, emotional statements, and widely discussed incidents circulating on social media have fueled debate within Armenian society and among political observers.

In one of the latest controversial incidents in Yerevan, Pashinyan reportedly became involved in a heated confrontation with a voter during a campaign event.

According to reports, one woman openly criticized the Armenian prime minister, accusing him of "taking away her homeland." In response, Pashinyan allegedly reacted aggressively and threatened the woman with physical retaliation.