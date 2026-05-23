Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announces 2027 presidential bid

23 May 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced that he will run in the 2027 presidential election, AzerNEWS reports.

According to BFM TV, Attal currently serves as Secretary-General of the "Renaissance" party, founded by President Emmanuel Macron. Macron’s presidential term is set to end in May 2027, and since he has already served two terms, he will not be eligible to run again.

Attal’s current approval ratings remain relatively low. Recent polls suggest that he could secure around 11.5% of the vote in the first round of the election.

In recent weeks, Attal, who was also budget and education minister under Macron, has been touring the French countryside on a book tour and visiting European capitals such as Athens, Brussels, Kyiv and The Hague.

Gabriel Attal previously made history as the youngest prime minister of the Fifth Republic. He held the position for less than a year, serving from January 9 to September 5, 2024.

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