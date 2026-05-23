Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Bulgaria hold quadrilateral meeting in Istanbul

23 May 2026 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

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A quadrilateral meeting was held in Istanbul with the participation of representatives from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Bulgaria, AzerNEWS reports.

The sides exchanged views on regionally significant projects and explored future areas of cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Energy Kirill Temelkov.

Participants emphasized that regional energy security, diversification, and sustainable development can only be ensured through close coordination and practical joint efforts. They noted that the Green Energy Transmission and Trade Initiative has strong potential to serve as a key platform linking the region’s energy resources and renewable energy capacity with European markets.

Within the framework of this initiative, the transmission system operators of the four countries agreed to create a joint company that will oversee financing for the feasibility study and manage the project’s implementation.

Work on the technical feasibility study is already in progress, and the initiative is expected to be finalized within the coming months. The project foresees the transfer of electricity generated in Azerbaijan and Georgia through Türkiye’s power grid to Türkiye and Bulgaria, and further onward to other European energy markets.