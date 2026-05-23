Azerbaijan exports $9.6 million worth of goods to Armenia in January–April 2026

23 May 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In January-April of the current year, Azerbaijan exported products worth $9.646 million to Armenia, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The data shows that this figure accounted for 0.08% of Azerbaijan’s total exports during the reporting period.

It must be noted that on October 21, 2025, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during a joint press briefing with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the occupation period. He also announced that the first such transit shipment involved Kazakh wheat delivered to Armenia.

On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of A-95 gasoline to Armenia.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 wagons) was delivered, including 1,742 tons of A-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, a train consisting of 18 wagons carrying 979 tons of A-92 gasoline was sent to Armenia.

On February 25, Azerbaijan exported 4,500 tons of diesel fuel to Armenia.

On March 5, a shipment of 1,984 tons of diesel fuel in 31 wagons and 135 tons of Russian fertilizer in two wagons was dispatched. On March 9, a train carrying Russian wheat in 7 wagons was sent, followed on March 11 by another shipment of 1,023 tons of wheat (net 770 tons) in 11 wagons.

On March 24, Azerbaijan sent 4 wagons of fertilizer (271 tons) and 1 wagon of buckwheat (68 tons).

On March 25, a shipment of 350 tons of wheat in 5 wagons was dispatched. On April 11, 15 wagons containing 887 tons of diesel fuel were sent, followed on April 14 by another shipment of 22 wagons of diesel fuel.

On April 21, a train carrying 974 tons of diesel fuel in 16 wagons departed for Armenia.

On April 24, another transit shipment of 350 tons of wheat from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan was carried out.

On April 30, 279 tons of wheat in 4 wagons and 203 tons of fertilizer in 3 wagons were sent.

On May 3, 8 railcars of fertilizer with a total weight of 536 tons were shipped in transit from Russia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

On May 4, 10 railcars of fertilizer with a total weight of 678 tons were shipped in transit from Russia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

On May 6, four railcars carrying 271 tons of fertilizer and four railcars carrying 275 tons of grain were shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

On May 7, 2 wagons of aluminum and 9 wagons of grain were dispatched from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

On May 9, 8 wagons (479 tons) of diesel fuel were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia, and on May 10, 16 wagons of diesel fuel with a total volume of 986 tons were dispatched. Most recently, on May 14, a transit shipment of 977 tons of wheat in a 14-wagon configuration was moved from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.