Int'l conference marking 100th anniversary of First Baku Turkological Congress opens in Almaty [PHOTOS]

23 May 2026 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On 21 May 2026, the International Conference on Turkology entitled “The Legacy of the First Baku Turkology Congress and the Turkic World in the 21st Century” commenced in Almaty, one of Kazakhstan’s major cultural and scientific centres, at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The conference is jointly organised by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Turkic Academy, TURKSOY, the Turkish Language Association, Baku State University and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in accordance with the instruction on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the First Baku Turkological Congress, adopted within the framework of the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala on 7 October 2025.

The main strategic significance of this large-scale scientific and cultural platform lies in rethinking the fundamental historical achievements of Turkology in the context of contemporary global and digital challenges, as well as strengthening institutional mechanisms for scientific integration among the Turkic states.

The conference opened with an address from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which was delivered by Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Malik Otarbayev.

Speaking as an honorary guest at the opening ceremony, Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, emphasised that the First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926, played a historic role in elevating the common language, history, culture and spiritual heritage of the Turkic peoples to a new scientific level, while also laying a solid foundation for modern Turkic integration.

The President of the Foundation noted that the consolidation of efforts by international organisations of the Turkic states in pursuit of shared spiritual goals, together with the implementation of meaningful scientific and cultural projects, serves as a manifestation of the indestructible unity and scientific revival of the Turkic World.

Addressing the event, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, President of the Turkic Academy, Shahin Mustafayev, Secretary General of TURKSOY, Sultan Raev, President of the Turkish Language Association, Osman Mert, Rector of Baku State University, Elchin Babayev, and Rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Zhanseit Tuimebayev, highlighted the historical significance of the First Turkological Congress held in Baku in 1926.

The opening ceremony of the conference brought together heads of international organisations of the Turkic World, prominent scholars, representatives of the intelligentsia, public officials and media representatives.