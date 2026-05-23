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Saturday, May 23, 2026

Azerbaijan increases automobile gasoline production

23 May 2026 18:32 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases automobile gasoline production
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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According to the State Statistical Committee, the figure represents an increase of ....

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