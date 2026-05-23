UN chief Guterres "disappointed" after nuclear treaty conference fails

23 May 2026 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed disappointment following the failure of participating countries to reach consensus at a conference on nuclear non-proliferation held on Friday, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from the United Nations, spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that the inability of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to agree on key issues and seize an important opportunity to enhance global security has caused regret for the Secretary-General.

The NPT is an international treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, promoting nuclear disarmament, and supporting the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The UN spokesperson noted that Guterres welcomed the sincere engagement of participating states, but expressed disappointment that the conference did not succeed at a time when urgent global security concerns demand collective action.

"The current international environment, marked by deep tensions and high nuclear risks, requires urgent action," the UN statement reads.

The Secretary-General also called on countries to fully utilize all available mechanisms of dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiation to reduce tensions, minimize nuclear risks, and ultimately eliminate the nuclear threat.

Guterres also thanked the President of the 11th Review Conference, Do Hung Viet, for his tireless efforts and leadership in advancing the objectives of the treaty during the meeting.