Leyla Aliyeva visits “Take My Hand” children’s rehabilitation center [PHOTOS]
Leyla Aliyeva and Alona Aliyeva visited the “Take My Hand” Social Rehabilitation Center for Children, AzerNEWS reports.
The guests became closely acquainted with the social and creative activities organized at the center and took part in various events together with the children.
Upon arriving at the center, Leyla Aliyeva and Alona Aliyeva first planted fruit and decorative trees together with the children in the courtyard area.
Later, the children presented their handmade crafts, drawings, and toys made from colorful yarn. The guests showed great interest in the children’s creative works.
During the joint activities, various decorative items were created, and the guests reviewed works reflecting the children’s skills and creativity.
As part of the artistic program, the children recited poems and performed musical and dance routines. Their performances were warmly received by the participants and greeted with strong applause.
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