Mexican magazine publishes extensive coverage on Azerbaijan and bilateral cooperation [PHOTOS]

24 May 2026 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A series of extensive articles on Azerbaijan has been published in the latest issue of Mundo Internacional, a magazine with a broad readership among Mexico’s state institutions, parliament, academic circles and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag that the magazine’s cover features an image reflecting Baku’s modern architecture and the city’s dynamic development.

The publication provides detailed coverage of high-level visits by Azerbaijani delegations to Mexico in recent months and highlights the growing cooperation between the two countries.

Particular attention is devoted to the visit to Mexico by a delegation led by Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Connections of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, which took place from 9 to 13 February this year.

The article notes that the inaugural meeting of the Mexico–Azerbaijan Friendship Group was held during the visit. It also reports on the ceremony to plant an olive tree brought from Azerbaijan in the courtyard of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies as a symbol of parliamentary cooperation and friendship between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Mexican Chamber of Deputies.

The magazine further highlights the delegation’s visit to the Khojaly Genocide Memorial located in Tlaxcoaque–Khojaly Square, where members of the delegation, accompanied by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev, and embassy staff, laid a wreath in memory of the victims of the tragedy.

In addition, the publication provides extensive coverage of the delegation’s meeting with Juan Jose Bremer de Martino, Director General of the Matías Romero Institute, the diplomatic training institution affiliated with Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It also reports on the lecture delivered by Samad Seyidov at the institute.

The magazine also features information on the opening of the photo exhibition entitled “Icherisheher – A Living Heritage City”, organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico at the Senate building with the support of the Mexican Senate, the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration and Mexico’s National Association of World Heritage Cities. The article emphasises the exhibition’s importance in promoting Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage in Mexico.

One of the publication’s special sections is dedicated to an interview given by Fuad Muradov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, to the magazine’s editor, Carmen Mihalascu.

The interview provides detailed information about the objectives of Fuad Muradov’s visit to Mexico, the high-level meetings held during the trip, and prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico in the field of diaspora affairs.

The article notes that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Institute for Mexicans Abroad under Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs represents an important step towards strengthening humanitarian and public ties between the two countries.

The publication also contains detailed information about meetings with Azerbaijanis living in Mexico, the activities of diaspora organisations, financial support mechanisms for Azerbaijan Houses, and joint projects implemented in cooperation with embassies.

The materials published in Mundo Internacional are viewed as another indication of the expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico in the political, interparliamentary, cultural and diaspora spheres.