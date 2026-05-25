President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Jordan
President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, AzerNEWS reports.
"Your Majesty,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan – Independence Day, and convey my best wishes.
On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, and continued success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Jordan lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.
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