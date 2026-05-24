23 killed as suicide bomber targets military train in Pakistan’s Balochistan

24 May 2026 21:26 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

At least 23 people were killed and 70 others wounded after a suspected suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a military train in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, according to security and police sources.

The attack occurred along a railway track as the train was heading toward Quetta’s cantonment area in Pakistan’s restive province of Balochistan. Officials said the explosion was so powerful that it was heard several miles away, triggering panic across the surrounding area.

Heavy gunfire reportedly followed the blast, while authorities declared emergencies at multiple hospitals in Quetta to cope with the large number of casualties.

Security officials said the victims included both military personnel and civilians. The explosion also caused extensive damage to nearby homes and vehicles located close to the railway line.

Emergency responders and security forces quickly cordoned off the area as rescue operations continued and investigators worked to determine the full circumstances surrounding the attack.

The banned militant group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility, saying a suicide bomber had deliberately targeted military personnel traveling on the train.

The attack marks another major escalation in Pakistan’s long-running insurgency in Balochistan, a strategically important and resource-rich province that serves as a key corridor for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Separatist groups operating in the region have repeatedly targeted security forces, government installations, and infrastructure projects, arguing for greater autonomy or independence from Islamabad. Pakistani authorities have accused the groups of attempting to destabilize the province and disrupt major economic projects.

Sunday’s bombing is among the deadliest recent attacks against military transportation in the province and is likely to intensify security concerns across Pakistan as authorities assess the broader implications of the assault.