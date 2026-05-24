Azerbaijan puts WUF13 legacy and smart city projects in global spotlight [PHOTOS]

24 May 2026 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan has showcased its achievements in urban planning, architecture and sustainable development at the 25th International White City Ashgabat 2026 Exhibition and Conference in Turkmenistan, highlighting the country's growing role in shaping global discussions on the future of cities.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Qismat Gozalov, outlined Azerbaijan’s long-standing architectural traditions and major urban development initiatives, while drawing attention to the legacy of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 hosted in Baku.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan’s cities, located along the historic Silk Road, have for centuries served as important centres of trade, craftsmanship and culture, reflecting a unique blend of Eastern and Western architectural influences.

Gozalov also highlighted that 2026 has been declared the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev. He said that Baku’s successful hosting of major international events, including COP29 and WUF13, demonstrated Azerbaijan’s active role on global platforms and its contribution to international cooperation on urbanisation and sustainable development.

Addressing contemporary urban challenges, the ambassador emphasised that issues such as rapid urbanisation, climate change, social inclusion, transport systems and digital governance are increasingly interconnected. He noted that international forums provide valuable opportunities to exchange experience, promote sustainable solutions and shape the future direction of urban development worldwide.

Referring to WUF13, Gozalov said the forum served as a major platform for global discussions on the future of cities, bringing together policymakers, experts and stakeholders to explore innovative solutions for building safer, more sustainable and inclusive urban environments.

He also highlighted the significance of the Leaders’ Summit, held for the first time as part of WUF13, describing it as an important step towards defining strategic priorities for urban development and strengthening international cooperation.

The ambassador further pointed to large-scale reconstruction and urban development projects underway in the Karabakh region, where Azerbaijan is implementing modern planning principles and sustainable development approaches through the introduction of Smart City and Smart Village concepts.

Concluding his remarks, Gozalov noted that both Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are pursuing ambitious urban modernisation programmes, reflecting the prominent role cities play in the development agendas of both countries and underscoring their shared commitment to sustainable growth.