Elysee Palace offices searched in French probe into state event contracts

24 May 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Several offices within the French presidential administration have been searched as part of an investigation into public contracts linked to official commemorative ceremonies held at the Pantheon monument in Paris.

According to a report by Le Monde, the searches were carried out as part of an ongoing inquiry into the awarding of state tenders for the organisation of official remembrance events.

The investigation is focusing on the role of France’s National Monuments Centre in the procurement process for these contracts.

At the centre of the inquiry is Shortcut Events, a company that has organised a number of high-profile state ceremonies in recent years and is reported to have repeatedly secured the relevant tenders. Investigators are examining the circumstances under which the contracts were awarded and whether public procurement rules were fully respected.

The probe is assessing the legality of the procurement procedures and the conditions under which the agreements were concluded.

The French Presidency has not yet issued a public statement regarding the investigation.

The development marks a significant turn in scrutiny surrounding public contracting practices linked to official state events, although no allegations of wrongdoing have been formally established against the Elysee Palace at this stage.