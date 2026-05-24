Iran signals optimism over US talks, praises Pakistan’s mediation role

24 May 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has expressed cautious optimism regarding ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, saying that recent discussions point to potential progress if all parties remain committed to the diplomatic process.

Speaking after returning to Tehran, Moghadam said he had briefed Iranian officials on the “achievements” of the negotiations with the United States and outlined the latest developments in the talks.

“With conservative optimism, we can hope that – if the other side is adequately committed – a positive stride is taking shape,” the ambassador said.

According to Moghadam, any progress achieved in the negotiations reflects the positions adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the resilience of the Iranian people, and the role of the country’s armed forces.

He stated that the developments were “the result of the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on dignity, the steadfastness of the courageous armed forces, and the resistance of the brave Iranian nation”.

The Iranian envoy also highlighted the contribution of Pakistan to the diplomatic process, praising Islamabad’s efforts and describing its involvement as an important factor in facilitating dialogue.

Moghadam thanked Pakistan for its role in the negotiations and acknowledged what he described as the “initiative and dedicated endeavours” of the Pakistani mediator.

His remarks come amid continued diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and advancing negotiations between Iran and the United States, with regional actors increasingly playing a role in supporting dialogue between the two sides.

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