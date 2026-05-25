SƏNƏT Children's Music and Arts Center hosts Independence Day concert [PHOTOS]
A concert program dedicated to May 28 – Independence Day has been organized at the SƏNƏT Children's Music and Arts Center, AzerNEWS reports.
The concert was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, as well as Alena Aliyeva.
Students of the center performed various vocal pieces, as well as dance numbers such as "Jangi," "Yalli," and others.
The rich program presented by young talents demonstrated the new energy children bring to music and dance, as well as their real contribution to artistic creativity.
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