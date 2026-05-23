France bans Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entry
France has imposed a travel ban on Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, AzerNEWS reports.
The announcement was made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on social media platform X.
Barrot stated that, effective immediately, Ben-Gvir is prohibited from entering French territory. The decision was made in response to what France described as unacceptable actions against French and other European citizens participating in the "Sumud flotilla."
The French foreign minister said that Paris views the flotilla initiative as one that brings no real benefit and instead creates additional burdens for diplomatic and consular services.
However, Barrot emphasized that France "cannot tolerate intimidation, threats, or the use of force against its citizens, particularly by an official," adding that such actions have also been condemned by several Israeli political figures.
He further called on the European Union to consider imposing sanctions against Ben-Gvir in light of the incident.
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