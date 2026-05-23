IRGC says 25 ships passed through Strait of Hormuz

23 May 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has reported that a total of 25 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours under its coordination, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the statement, the vessels included oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial ships, and their safe passage was ensured.

The IRGC added that despite what it described as a challenging situation in the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, its naval forces continue to maintain control over the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.