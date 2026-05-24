Rain, thunderstorms expected across Azerbaijan, meteorologists say

24 May 2026 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Unstable weather conditions are expected across Azerbaijan on May 25, with intermittent rainfall, thunderstorms, and possible hail forecast in several regions, AzerNEWS the National Hydrometeorology Service.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, intermittent rain is expected, with brief periods of intensification in some areas and a chance of thunderstorms. Winds will shift from a southeastern direction to a moderate northwesterly flow in the morning.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to range between 16–19°C at night and 20–24°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 758 mm of mercury, while relative humidity is forecast at 70–80%.

Across the regions of Azerbaijan, weather conditions will also remain unstable, with intermittent precipitation expected in many areas. Some locations may experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Snowfall is possible in high-altitude mountainous zones, while fog is expected in parts of the country during the night and morning hours.

Westerly winds are expected to be moderate but may occasionally strengthen in some areas. Temperatures will range between 14–17°C at night and 23–28°C during the day in lowland regions, while mountainous areas will see nighttime temperatures of 5–10°C and daytime temperatures of 13–18°C, reaching up to 20–23°C in some locations.