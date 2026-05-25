“AzerGold” to launch locally produced silver bars in Azerbaijan for first time

25 May 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

AzerGold CJSC is preparing to introduce silver bars made from local raw materials to the Azerbaijani market for the first time, expanding the country’s precious metals investment sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information provided by the company, the production process for the silver bars has already started.

The bars will be produced with 999.9 fineness silver and, at the initial stage, will be offered in weights of 250, 500 and 1,000 grams.

The company noted that additional product types in different weights may be introduced later, depending on market demand, investor interest and consumer preferences.

According to AzerGold CJSC, growing global demand for silver has been driven in recent years by the expanding use of the metal in green energy technologies, solar panels and the electronics industry.

The increase in silver prices on international markets has also strengthened interest in the metal as an investment instrument.

The company said the production of a national silver product is expected to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s local precious metals market while also creating a reliable alternative investment tool for both citizens and investors.