Azerbaijan resettles 535 former IDPs in Jabrayil’s Shukurbeyli village

According to Azerbaijan State News Agency, 119 families, comprising 535 people, have been relocated to Shukurbeyli village at this stage. Residents returning to their native homeland expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the occupied lands, and prayed for mercy upon the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.

“We lived with this longing for years. I was 35 years old when I left these lands. Now I am in my seventies. The years of displacement were difficult. We always yearned for our village, our home, and our homeland,” former internally displaced person Zeynab Guliyeva, who has returned to Shukurbeyli village in the Jabrayil district, told journalists.

She noted that she had returned to her native village together with her daughter and husband.

The former IDP also expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and care shown to them.

“I was 17 years old when I became displaced from Jabrayil, and now I am in my fifties. May God rest our martyrs in peace and grant health to our veterans, who made it possible for us to experience this joy. It is a very emotional and joyful day,” former internally displaced person Ruhiya Yadigarova told journalists.

She added: “I am returning to my village and homeland together with my family. I am a nurse, and I hope to continue my professional activity in Jabrayil.”