Azerbaijan resettles 535 former IDPs in Jabrayil’s Shukurbeyli village
In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues. Families resettled in the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district are former internally displaced persons who had been temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across different parts of the country, AzerNEWS reports.
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